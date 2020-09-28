WENATCHEE — A Sunday night altercation on North Mission Street ended with one man being stabbed several times.
No arrest has been made and the incident is under investigation, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
The stabbing victim, whose wounds did not appear to be life threatening according to Reinfeld, was transported to Central Washington where he underwent surgery.
Reinfeld said a man and a woman were sitting on the sidewalk area in the 1000 block of North Mission Street at about 11:50 p.m. when allegedly a firework went off nearby, offending two other men, he said. Those two men, both about 40 years old, then approached the man and woman.
A fight ensued, leading to the stabbing of the man who was sitting on the sidewalk, Reinfeld said.