WENATCHEE — A man in his 70s was hospitalized with a self-inflicted stab wound after he was found by a passerby on the Jacobson Preserve Trail.
He was found about 12:14 p.m. Monday bleeding from the stomach, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department. Police arrived roughly five minutes later and he was taken off the trail and transported to Central Washington Hospital at 12:38 p.m.
The call elicited a large response from police and medical personnel in the area of the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club.