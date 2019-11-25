EAST WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who once plotted to kill employees of a Wenatchee property firm was arrested Friday after he allegedly purchased two black powder revolvers illegally.
Joshua B. Stuller, 31, bought the revolvers and ammunition in separate trips to Sportsmans Warehouse in East Wenatchee on Nov. 5 and 6, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents. The store manager later recognized Stuller from a news story and reported the transaction to authorities on Friday.
Ten days after buying the firearms, Stuller reportedly violated a no-contact order when stood outside the home of an employee he threatened in 2015 and raised a middle finger to a woman as she left the home, according to Chelan County District Court documents. It’s not clear if he was armed.
Stuller was arrested in 2015 after he was found with firearms, ammunition and detailed plans to kill seven employees of a property management firm from whom he’d previously rented an apartment.
He pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in 2016 to seven counts of felony harassment and was sentenced to up to five years in Eastern State Hospital. He was released in May.
For the recent alleged firearms purchase, Stuller was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.