LEAVENWORTH — A Seattle man was arrested Tuesday in Leavenworth after he allegedly attempted to stab four people who intervened as he was screaming at his girlfriend.
Witnesses told authorities that Nicholas D. Reese lunged at the four teenage males, ages 14 to 18, with a box cutter-type knife and allegedly threatened to kill them, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. at Waterfront Park near the Post Hotel and a bridge to Blackbird Island. No one was injured.
Reese, 40, left the area, but was arrested near Cascade Medical Center by a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit said.
Reese’s girlfriend, a 37-year-old woman, told deputies they were visiting from Seattle and that Reese became belligerent after consuming too much alcohol, the affidavit said.
Reese was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted first-degree assault and four counts of felony harassment. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court.