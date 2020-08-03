MANSFIELD — A 65-year-old Mansfield man is accused of using a gun and handcuffs to rape a woman in Douglas County.
The alleged victim told detectives that Riley Jay Kalk raped her Friday night at Kalk’s home and that he entered her home Saturday morning and raped her at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Douglas County Superior Court.
She told detectives he used handcuffs to restrain her.
Kalk was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Okanogan County Jail $100,000 bail. He is due back in court Aug. 17 for arraignment.
The victim said Kalk drove her to Chelan on Saturday and that she fled to a nearby business after he left her in his pickup to enter a store, the affidavit said. A concerned employee of the business where she was hiding called 911.
Chelan County deputies interviewed Kalk who denied sexually assaulting the woman, the affidavit said.
Deputies found a set of handcuffs in his pickup and multiple sets of handcuffs and leg shackles at his home. They also recovered 10 firearms. Kalk, a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess guns. He was sentenced in 2010 to 31 months in prison after he was convicted of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He lost his right to possess firearms after he was convicted of second-degree assault.