OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County prosecutor has dropped a manslaughter charge against a Chelan woman in the death of her husband but the woman's lawyer says new charges are possible.
Celine Anita Pulich, 58, was arrested Aug. 14 in connection to the death of her husband, David Pulich, 60, after he was found dead at a home on Antoine Creek Road in Okanogan County north of Chelan.
The Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a charge of first-degree manslaughter against Celine Pulich. She was released from custody.
Michael Haas, one of two attorneys for Celine Pulich, said Thursday it’s “entirely possible, if not probable” that prosecutors are using the dismissal as a mechanism to slow things down so they can do more investigation.
He explained that it’s not an uncommon tactic.
“There’s a speedy trial rule in Washington state,” Haas said. “And so quite often, if a case is more complicated, it’s better to dismiss and then do your investigation, refile if you have to.”
Prosecutor Melanie Bailey could not be reached for comment.
Investigators have not said how David Pulich died. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Thursday that an autopsy report is not complete and tests are being conducted to examine circumstances that could have led to his death.
