MANSON — Two applications to develop land outside the city of Manson — a total of 80 homes for more than 200 people — are headed to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner Wednesday.
The larger of the two applications, Sundance Estates, proposes to subdivide a 9.6-acre parcel of land into 66 lots. The parcel is located 2172 Highway 150 in the Manson Urban Growth Area.
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., a Pasco-based construction company, purchased the parcel in 2019 for about $1.3 million. Jorge Ochoa, the company’s owner, submitted the application for this development in April.
When completed, 170 people would reside in 60 medium- to high-income houses, according to Chelan County documents. The lots will range in size between 2,477 square feet to 6,642 square feet. A pavilion, playground and sport court are included in the proposal.
Chelan County Community Development Staff issued a determination of nonsignificance on Nov. 1.
With a proposed 134 parking spaces, the completed development would generate an estimated 632 new, average daily traffic trips, according to the traffic study submitted by the applicant.
Manson residents have expressed their concern during several Manson Community Council meetings specifically around the traffic that will be generated.
Access to the development would be provided via Highway 150 and a new private and internal roadway system for the development, according to county documents.
The other application, Summerset Vista, is located to the north of Sundance Estates and proposes subdividing 5.35 acres into 14 single-family, “market-rate” homes. The lots range in size from 10,184 square feet to 16,500 square feet.
The property was purchased in 2021 by Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez for $600,000.
Summerset Vista would house approximately 40 individuals, according to county documents.
Access to the development would be through a private, internal roadway that connects to Summerset Vista and Summerset Vista Boulevard and then to Swartout Road.
The county issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance in October. An archaeological survey of the project area is required as well as site cleanup of any lead and arsenic present in the soil, according to the determination.
Both applications will be reviewed by the hearing examiner 1 p.m. at Nov. 1. The public can attend to provide public comment on both applications via Zoom here: bit.ly/hearingexaminer.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone