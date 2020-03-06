MANSON — No one was injured after fire moved from a furnace on the main floor of a Totem Pole Road farmhouse into the attic Friday morning, officials said.
The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of the road, Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker said. He said it’ll likely be a total loss because of the age of the farmhouse — about 100 years — and the amount of work that would be needed to rebuild.
Baker said everyone got out of the home on their own, and no other structures were threatened. Chelan Fire and Rescue also responded.