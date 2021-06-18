MANSON — Manson residents temporarily sheltered in place Thursday night due to a gas leak from a cold storage building downtown.
The ammonia gas leak was first reported to RiverCom Dispatch at 8:06 p.m. along Totem Pole Road. Responding crews blocked off parts of Wapato Way, Green Avenue and Totem Pole Road.
The leak occurred due to a gas “burp,” which vented from a pipe on top of the cold storage building, said Arnold Baker, Chelan County Fire District 5 chief.
Firefighters and police officers went door-to-door asking residents in roughly 20 homes to close their doors and windows while sheltering in place, he said. The shutdown only lasted for about 30 minutes until crews confirmed there was no safety threat.
The gas dispersed quickly; a hazmat crew didn't have to be called in, Baker said.