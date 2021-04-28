MANSON — Manson Parks and Recreation's three-year renewal levy appears to be passing with 76.32% of the vote, according to special election results posted Tuesday night by the Chelan County Elections Office.
A total of 548 residents in the Manson Parks and Recreation District voted yes on the levy, with 170 no votes. It requires at least 60% to pass.
Chelan County elections officials have another 142 ballots still to count. The voter turnout as of Tuesday night was 29.62%, out of 2,424 registered voters in the parks district.
The ballot states, if approved, it will cost property owners 23 cents or less for every $1,000 of assessed value in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Money raised from the levy will help fund various parts of the district including lifeguards, the Amateur Athletic Union, campgrounds and parks.
The results from the remaining ballots will be posted at noon Friday, according to the Elections Office. The certification date is May 7.