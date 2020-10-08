MANSON — A 49-year-old Manson woman accidentally backed her pickup truck into Lake Chelan just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was heading down a private driveway on Chelan Boulevard when she accidentally went over the edge of a nearby embankment in Manson, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The Chevy Colorado, with the woman still inside, rolled down into the lake, fully submerging the pickup, he said. She managed to make it ashore with minor injuries including bruising and lacerations. Medical crews took her to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.
Chelan County Fire District 7 covered part of the lake with a boom to help contain any spilled fuel, he said. It is unknown how much fuel was in the now-submerged truck.