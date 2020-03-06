WENATCHEE — Wenatchee parents and community members are invited to participate in a facilities task force to explore the idea of proposing a capital bond next year to pay for school facilities.
The group’s first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Wenatchee High School Commons, 1101 Millerdale Ave. The discussion will cover the tasks, expectations and time commitment required of the task force, which is being formed at the request of the Wenatchee School Board with the goal of providing a recommendation to the board in June on next steps.
To do that, the group will study the district’s current facilities needs and demographic data and review the long-term facilities plan and work completed leading up to the failed 2018 Wenatchee High School bond. In addition to community members, it will include school construction, project management and architecture consultants.
The task force will be asked to answer:
- Should the Wenatchee School Board propose a bond voters?
- If so, what projects should be included?
- If the project includes a remodel of Wenatchee High School, what would that look like?
The initial meeting will be primarily informational in nature and will discuss the role of the task force and the commitment needed to be a continuing member, district spokeswoman Diana Haglund said.
Six additional meetings already have been scheduled, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the district administration office, 235 Sunset Ave.:
- March 26
- April 16
- April 30
- May 21
- June 4
- June 18
“The meetings are open to the public,” Haglund said. “We hope to see as many people as possible attend this first meeting to get a better understanding of the scope of work and commitment level. We know there is a great deal of interest in the community about our school facilities and the potential of a bond based on the board's earlier community conversation about future facilities.”
The previous facilities committee, which conducted the study for the 2018 WHS bond, included about 30 members, Haglund said.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the district’s website wenatcheeschools.org, which will allow planning for refreshments and seating. Those who don’t RSVP can still show up, she said.
For information on the Facility Task Force and proposed bond exploration process go to wenatcheeschools.org/facilities/possible-bond-2021.