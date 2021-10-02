Katherine Marshall listens to speakers during a Women's March Rally in Wenatchee on Saturday. "Fighting for reproductive rights is probably the most important thing I can fight for in my life," she said.
Katherine Marshall listens to speakers during a Women's March Rally in Wenatchee on Saturday. "Fighting for reproductive rights is probably the most important thing I can fight for in my life," she said.
WENATCHEE — A crowd of roughly 200 gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday before marching through Wenatchee to protest a recent Texas abortion law.
The law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, attempts to prevent abortions in Texas starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Advocacy group Confluence Indivisible organized Saturday’s event.
Protester Katherine Marshall, a Wenatchee resident pregnant with her third child, said she has experienced abortion and considers it an essential human right.
“I value human life more than anything, but I really, truly believe that a fetus is not a human life,” she said.
Wenatchee has very loud conservatives, she said. Turning out to show support, she added, “protects our humanity” and shows a part of the community which tends to be quieter.
Chloe Williams spoke at the event and called on women to stand together to create a better future for all women.
“I fear that these laws are going to start being made in more places than just Texas,” Williams said during her speech. “Our sisters are in trouble and we must fight for them. They need us.”
About 10 counter-protesters carrying anti-abortion signs arrived part way through the rally. The reproductive rights ralliers then created a wall of people and signs, partially blocking the counter-protesters from view.
Protesters later marched up Chelan Avenue and then down North Mission Street. Shouts of “my body, my choice” could be heard from the crowd.
Kaylee Rill, an East Wenatchee resident who attended the rally, said women's reproductive rights are something people still need to fight for, especially in light of the new Texas law.
Sophia Voorhis, a Wenatchee protester, said she fears those rights will be taken away from more women. “This is scary,” she said.
