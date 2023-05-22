Thomas Sauceda performs a dance to Mofak's "My Favorite," Saturday at La Terraza de Main Street on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets. There were also other forms of live entertainment. People also browsed business booths of food, jewelry, clothing, and more. Sauceda is in the group, Imagery, with fellow dancers Nacho Fausto, Jose Stylez, Thomas Sauceda, and Luis Ramirez. They all performed their own waving, popping, locking, and breakdancing moves.
Imagery dance member Luis Ramirez, of Wenatchee, performs to The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Saturday at La Terraza de Main Street on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets. The mask is part of his dance showcase and style and when it's dark he uses lights in his dances. The Imagery dance group hopes to put together workshops with Dance Creations as well as host a dance competition for future Washington State Apple Blossom Festivals.
WENATCHEE — People stood in the shade below the Cascadia Building in Wenatchee Saturday as they clapped and sang to Mariachi music as a part of the third La Terraza de Main Street community event.
The Hispanic Business Council organized the event nestled on the 100 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Wenatchee Convention Center.
More than two dozen businesses set up booths to sell food or promote other businesses.
Paula Alvarez, a Wenatchee resident, was sitting in a lawn chair with other members of her extended family to watch another family member perform during the event. To those in the community who couldn't make it, she said in Spanish, "Keep working hard."
Ruben Betancourt, chair of the Wenatchee Valley Hispanic Business Council, was busy throughout much of the event to ensure it ran smoothly. Around 3 p.m., Betancourt was making sure the volunteers had access to water and beverages.
The chair position rotates every year or so, Betancourt said, and Saturday was his first time managing La Terraza.
"You can never communicate enough with community partners," Betancourt said of the event, a piece of advice for the next chairperson managing the event.
La Terraza lasted until 7 p.m. with acts from breakdancing and mariachi to baile folklorico through to the evening, an intentional decision to support all kinds of schedules people might have, Betancourt said.
Betancourt said he's very appreciative of the strong support the event has from the whole community.
Maribeth Brisky and Jacob Deal — two Wenatchee residents who live near where the festivities were taking place — praised the good music, food, drinks and "good vibes."
"Come on down to support the community because it's super helpful to the small businesses here and to the community culture as a whole," Brisky said.
