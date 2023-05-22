230523-newslocal-laterrazaevent 01.JPG
Thomas Sauceda performs a dance to Mofak's "My Favorite," Saturday at La Terraza de Main Street on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets. There were also other forms of live entertainment. People also browsed business booths of food, jewelry, clothing, and more. Sauceda is in the group, Imagery, with fellow dancers Nacho Fausto, Jose Stylez, Thomas Sauceda, and Luis Ramirez. They all performed their own waving, popping, locking, and breakdancing moves.

WENATCHEE — People stood in the shade below the Cascadia Building in Wenatchee Saturday as they clapped and sang to Mariachi music as a part of the third La Terraza de Main Street community event.

The Hispanic Business Council organized the event nestled on the 100 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Ruben Betancourt

Wenatchee Valley Hispanic Business Council chair
230523-newslocal-laterrazaevent 02.JPG
Imagery dance member Luis Ramirez, of Wenatchee, performs to The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Saturday at La Terraza de Main Street on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets. The mask is part of his dance showcase and style and when it's dark he uses lights in his dances. The Imagery dance group hopes to put together workshops with Dance Creations as well as host a dance competition for future Washington State Apple Blossom Festivals.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

