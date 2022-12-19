WENATCHEE — In 24-degree weather Saturday, a group individuals with the Marine Corps gathered on the snow-covered lawns along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail for a monthly poolee function in preparation for boot camp.
“It’s our job to train them and mentor them so we get them all together once a month,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Olmos, who is stage commander for enlisted Marines in Yakima, Wenatchee and Moses Lake, and has served in the Marines for eight years.
Approximately 30 Marine Corps poolees from ages 17 to 22 performed physical fitness exercises as an “initial strength test” including running one and a half miles, planks and pull-ups.
“Our job here is to prepare them as much as possible. With reporting in, to make sure that they are signing off and being loud because they do have to be loud at recruit training,” Olmos said while the poolees completed pull-ups.
Others were gathered around who could be identified by their uniforms. In camo bottoms are Marines who have completed boot camp. Those in black hoodies were the recruiters. And in green sweat tops were those who recently completed recruit training or marine combat training. One captain of the Marine Corps was present as an officer on the leadership side.
“Boot camp is the basics for the Marines,” Olmos said. “It teaches leadership, discipline, physical fitness. I don’t want to say it breaks down the individual, but it more builds that camaraderie and a team in the Marine Corps. It is challenging.”
