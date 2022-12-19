Marine pull ups

Some Marines who have completed boot camp train future recruits monthly in physical fitness exercises like pull-ups. 

WENATCHEE — In 24-degree weather Saturday, a group individuals with the Marine Corps gathered on the snow-covered lawns along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail for a monthly poolee function in preparation for boot camp.

“It’s our job to train them and mentor them so we get them all together once a month,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Olmos, who is stage commander for enlisted Marines in Yakima, Wenatchee and Moses Lake, and has served in the Marines for eight years.

poolees.jpg

Marine Corps recruiters and Marines stand to monitor poolees in a plank fitness exercise on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?