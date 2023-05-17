WENATCHEE — The two suspects who police say operated massage parlors in Wenatchee as fronts for prostitution are suing the Columbia River Drug Task Force and challenging its seizure of over $125,000 from their bank accounts.
Linhui Yan, 60, and Yan Yang, 44, filed their lawsuit Monday in Chelan County Superior Court and challenged the seizure by claiming that the task force did not provide any "notice of a forfeiture to the claimant in the process of seizures."
Investigators believe the three parlors were exclusively used for prostitution and were part of a larger criminal organization and that Yan and Yang profited from “prostitution and trafficking the victims,” according the probable cause affidavit.
As of Wednesday, they have not been arrested, according to Ryan Moody, chief of special of operations with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
Yan and yang said in court documents the assets in question — $127,390 from several bank accounts and any other cash assets seized from a property in Tacoma — were seized on March 1.
The task force served search warrants on two Wenatchee parlors: Lin Massage on the 400 block of North Mission Street and Angel Massage on the 300 block of North Chelan Avenue.
A third parlor in Kennewick was also investigated as part of four undercover operations. The task force cooperated with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kennewick Police Department, South Sound Gang Task Force, Department of Corrections, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security as part of the investigation.
Yan and Yang allege that aside from failing to provide notice of seizure, the task force also took some of their mail, which interfered with their ability to "send correspondence to the banks," court documents said.
They are seeking compensation for "damages sustained," the return of all their property, and ask the task force show "why said properties were seized and they are being held" and that the task force "provide additional discovery that has not been provided to ... counsel."
John Brangwin, Wenatchee attorney and member of the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, said in an email that this kind of lawsuit is common in drug forfeiture cases where proceeds from illegal activity like drug sales are seized.
"That’s the way drug forfeiture laws work," he said. "Police seize your property as being proceeds of drug sales. If they don’t give it back you sue."
Brangwin also stressed that the burden of proof is upon the law enforcement agency to establish that the property in question is subject to forfeiture.
And despite the fact the two suspects were not found at their home, law enforcement is supposed to have mailed the notice of forfeiture.
"I’m sure that will be the Task Force’s response to the claim of lack of notice — who were we supposed to serve?" Brangwin said. "The lawsuit is their right to contest the seizure. In fact, had they not sued or made a claim in some other way, they would have lost automatically."
But while defendants have the right to challenge the seizure of their property, it will be a practical difficulty to present evidence at a hearing unless the defendants appear themselves, Brangwin said.
Warrants for Yan and Yang's arrests were filed on Feb. 28.
