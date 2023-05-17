230302-newslocal-massageparlors 01.JPG (copy)
Police are seen here at a Wenatchee massage parlor during a search March 1.

WENATCHEE — The two suspects who police say operated massage parlors in Wenatchee as fronts for prostitution are suing the Columbia River Drug Task Force and challenging its seizure of over $125,000 from their bank accounts.

Linhui Yan, 60, and Yan Yang, 44, filed their lawsuit Monday in Chelan County Superior Court and challenged the seizure by claiming that the task force did not provide any "notice of a forfeiture to the claimant in the process of seizures." 

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

