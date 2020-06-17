WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley mayors issued statements on Wednesday calling for community leaders to work together amid national tensions.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz addressed a June 6 Black Lives Matter march and condemned the armed onlookers who shadowed the demonstration. He also thanked peaceful protesters, the Wenatchee Police Department and its chief, Steve Crown.
“To those who attended with the intent to intimidate and create conflict, your presence did not reflect the values of the Wenatchee community,” Kuntz said Wednesday.
He added, “Instead of choosing to let this event deepen racial, political and economic divides, I encourage our community to connect with each other in constructive collaboration seeking to better the quality of life for everyone.”
His complete statement can be found at wenatcheewa.gov.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she’s seen and heard “signs of frustration, anger, and sadness” from her constituents and plans to speak with community leaders to find ways to bring about change and reform where needed.
“I have given a lot of thought to our current culture and I support everyone who is peacefully standing up for equality,” Crawford said.
She continued, “It would be reckless of me, as you mayor, to think that the status quo is OK. I know there is room for improvement in our valley and my words will mean nothing without action.”
Her complete statement can be found at eastwenatcheewa.gov.
Black Lives Matter marches have taken place across the nation in cities large and small, and in some instances, have devolved to riots. In response, residents in some cities have armed themselves outside businesses to prevent looting and property damage.
Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg was among the armed residents watching the June 6 march and told NCWLIFE he was there in case the march turned destructive.
Kuntz didn’t take a stance on the issue of armed bystanders in the days immediately following the march other than to note that both protesters and armed spectators were within their rights.
“We had a lot of people exercising their First Amendment right to protest and we had a lot of people exercise their right to bear arms,” Kuntz said on June 8. “Both of which are Constitutionally protected.”
Kuntz declined to provide further comment when reached by phone Wednesday.