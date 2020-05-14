LEAVENWORTH — Retired educator Steve McKenna is looking to continue his public service on the Chelan County PUD Commission.
McKenna has been a teacher and principal and served as superintendent for the Cascade School District. He said he sat on PUD committees before being elected in November 2016 to his first four-year term as commissioner.
“I’m really committed to the highest level of customer-owner satisfaction,” he said. “I enjoy the work, and we have a lot of projects that we’ve gotten started that I’d like to see through to the end. Given my past background in public service, my skills are of listening to customer-owners and working to come up with the best solutions, support the best solutions for the most people for the longest period of time.”
McKenna, of Leavenworth, serves the at-large District A, which covers the western half of Chelan County. He is currently vice president of the PUD board.
Among the PUD’s projects he noted were continued expansion of fiber, remodeling the Rocky Reach Discovery Center and upgrading the facilities at its hydro plants.
“They’ve been used for 70 or 80 years, and we’re updating those buildings for our workers to provide efficient, safe places for them to work,” he said. “We’re hardening the transmission lines in several places in the county to protect against wildfire. We’re working to assure reliability in our electrical, water and sewer systems.”
McKenna said the PUD is also focused on protecting natural resources, training employees and encouraging innovation.
“The hydro generators themselves, we’re rebuilding those, upgrading them,” he said. “That is a massive project in the millions of dollars, and we’re paying for that with cash at the same time that we’re reducing debt and improving our fiscal stability. We’re trying to balance everything off with reducing debt, putting cash on hand and reinvesting in our assets.”
Candidate filing started Monday and runs through Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, no one had signed up to run against McKenna.