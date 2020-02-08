WENATCHEE — A tasting room for mead, an alcoholic drink made from honey, is coming to Pybus Public Market in March.
McGregor Honey & Mead will offer several flavors of mead, as well as a honey-tasting bar and honey-related gifts, according to a Saturday press release from Pybus.
The business operates a full honeybee farm and has been a part of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market since 2015. They’ll be moving into the Pybus space currently held by Full Bloom Flowers and Plants, according to the release.
Full Bloom, which has been a Pybus tenant for 6.5 years, was recently purchased by new owners who are moving the business to a larger space, according to the release.
“The market is delighted to welcome McGregor Family Farms, adding another tasting opportunity for our many guests”, Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said in the release.