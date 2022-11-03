Meet Denver, a Black Angus rescue cow that is growing on an East Wenatchee family

The Peterson family plays with their heifer Denver in front of their home turned temporary ranch just north of East Wenatchee on Oct. 14 From left are Kohen, 10; Kaelyn, 13; Kali; Kane, 4; and Eric Peterson.
The 7-month-old, 400-pound Black Angus heifer has become the family pet of the Petersons on 23rd Street just north of East Wenatchee. With walks around the neighborhood, she has also become the neighborhood attraction. “We love your cow!” yelled a passing motorist during a visit in October.
And Denver eats. She eats baskets full of bread and pastries from a local bakery. She eats grain. And she eats the backyard grass at the Petersons' home that sits on 3/8-acre on a residential street.
“She’s always hungry,” says Kaelyn Peterson, 13, her main caretaker and a middle school student who is a member of the local FFA. “She likes any cookies,” she said as she led Denver around with chocolate mint ones on Tuesday.
Life hasn’t always been so good. As it is with many twin births of cows, Denver’s mother had to decide which one to feed. Denver was pushed away and she was found abandoned in a ditch at the Quincy ranch where she was born.
But once she was at the Petersons' home, Denver got lots of attention. Kaelyn and the rest of the family, father Eric, mother Kali, Kohen, 10, and Kane, 4, took turns bottle feeding their rescued cow. It was a day and night job and they went through about 500 pounds of special dairy formula in the four months it took to ween Denver off the bottle and onto food.
She had free rein of the Peterson property, coming in and out of the house, grazing in the back yard, getting treats from neighbors, and making friends with the family’s other pets: chickens, two dogs, and Scout the cat. “It’s like taking care of a baby,” said Kali Peterson, “A huge baby.”
She still tries to come in to the house through the back door but it isn’t allowed anymore because she's just too big. But for the rest of the property, she roams around as she wants. “She’s a household pet, not a farm animal,” said Kaelyn.
As for Denver's future, it’s a happy one. The family owns 90 acres in Cashmere and although not ready for Denver yet, it will be fenced and become a playground for the soon-to-be much heavier pet.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone