Meet Denver, a Black Angus rescue cow that is growing on an East Wenatchee family

EAST WENATCHEE — Denver never had it so good.

The 7-month-old, 400-pound Black Angus heifer has become the family pet of the Petersons on 23rd Street just north of East Wenatchee. With walks around the neighborhood, she has also become the neighborhood attraction. “We love your cow!” yelled a passing motorist during a visit in October.

Kaelyn Peterson gets Denver to move forward on a walk by offering cookies on Nov. 1.
The Peterson family plays with their heifer Denver in front of their home turned temporary ranch just north of East Wenatchee on Oct. 14 From left are Kohen, 10; Kaelyn, 13; Kali; Kane, 4; and Eric Peterson.
Kaelyn Peterson, 13, puts a harness on Denver before taking her on a walk Nov. 1. Peterson plans to show the Black Angus heifer at fairs next year but says it won't be up for auction.
Kohen and Kaelyn Peterson take Denver on a walk around their neighborhood on Oct. 14.


