WENATCHEE — The process to fill five seats on the expanded Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health is close to reaching its conclusion. A committee has selected 10 finalists from which county commissioners will fill the open slots.
A decision is expected Tuesday.
The applicants are separated into three categories by law:
- Health care providers
- Consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities
- Community stakeholders
The commissioners will pick two applicants from the health care provider category, another two from the community stakeholder category and one applicant from the final category.
The board of health is responsible for ensuring the health and safety of both Chelan and Douglas counties. The board also oversees the work of the health district, including health permits for restaurants and other businesses.
The Wenatchee World reached out to all the candidates to ask what motivates them to want to join the board. Their responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Health care providers
Dr. Kristen Hosey
“I just want to be helpful, being an extra set of hands with experience in this area to move us forward. I’m hoping that my volunteering can lend some experience because we’re gonna need to recover from COVID at some point. Other public health and health care issues have been deferred until we get rid of this pandemic. It’s interesting that your zip code can impact your quality of life as well as your length of life. Chelan-Douglas counties, they’re doing OK, but how can we be the best?”
Dr. Kristen Hosey is a faculty member of the Wenatchee Valley College nursing program with experience providing assistance for the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Bindu Nayak
“I really want to see change happen in our community. There are many other areas where health disparities are disproportionately affecting Latino and indigenous communities here in North Central Washington. So addressing these health inequities really requires collective actions from different sectors of society, including healthcare providers, health systems, community organizations, public health agencies, and policymakers.”
Dr. Bindu Nayak is a Confluence Health endocrinologist. She is also the co-chair of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and serves on the state Medical Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.
Michael Peterson
“Community service has always been something that’s been important to me. It’s something my mom instilled in me growing up. And no matter where I’ve lived and where I’ve gone, that’s something I’ve looked for, a way to be involved in the community. The job description is to help with the efficient and effective kind of management of the organization involved. And I think I can provide that sort of guidance, and also be a valuable resource for the environmental health side of things.”
Michael Peterson is a toxicologist and public health scientist working in environmental health. He works for Gradient, an environmental health and risk sciences consulting firm in Leavenworth.
Marissa Smith
“I have pursued opportunities to support our valley by improving the health and safety of all members of our community, focusing on those who may have limited access to care or other health care disparities. I value the opportunity to provide servant leadership and help guide our community towards improved health outcomes.”
Marissa Smith is a registered nurse and an infection preventionist at Columbia Valley Community Health.
Community stakeholders
Alma Chacón
“The most important thing that we have in our community and personal lives is health. Individual and community health is very important to me which drives pretty much all the work that I do. And so, being a member of the Chelan-Douglas board of health would just provide that other opportunity for me to be engaged and involved with the health of our community. I would add another voice, representing the voice of communities like the Latinx community, the voice of farmworkers, immigrants, just an advocate for everyone.”
Alma Chacón is the co-founder of CAFÉ, a Wenatchee-based nonprofit which has been collaborating with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to support its COVID-19 efforts.
Daniel Moody
“In my family, volunteerism is one of the ways that we have always given back to the community in which we live, whether it be a nonprofit, or ministry, educational assisting, but giving back to community is really important to our families. We live in a society that tends to warehouse our most vulnerable communities, the developmentally disabled and the aged. One of the things that I would like to do is give that community a bigger chair at the table and lend the experiences that I’ve seen so that we can be more compassionate and the way we treat our citizens.”
Daniel Moody is the board member and president of the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Club with experience working with developmentally disabled adults.
Carin Smith
“Veterinarians are as a rule are interested in public health. Animal health and human health are really closely tied together. I think I’m at a unique position where I can help to participate in whatever ways that I can, can offer to the health board to improve community understanding and access to health care. My first job, if I am approved, would be to make sure I really understand how everything works, and how decisions are made before I just go jumping in trying to change something.”
Carin Smith is a retired veterinarian and small-business owner who is currently serving on the Confluence Health Board of Trustees.
Bill Sullivan
Sullivan declined to be interviewed.
He said in his application that he believes “it is time now to look beyond the pandemic to shape the future of our community.” He also said he’d like to bring his expertise in environmental health to maintain the “full spectrum of the roles and responsibilities of (the health district).”
At an October board of health meeting, Sullivan provided a public comment that included misinformation around COVID-19 tests and vaccines. He said, falsely, that thousands of deaths had been attributed to COVID-19 vaccines and that PCR COVID-19 tests were inaccurate and therefore inflating COVID-19 case numbers.
Bill Sullivan, owner of a Wenatchee-based water and environmental firm, American Land and Water Consulting, is a licensed hydrogeologist. He is also a retired U.S. Navy captain.
Consumer of public health services
Joseph Hunter
“I struggled with substance-use disorder for most of my life, and I found recovery about five years ago. I have sustained recovery for the last five years, and I just have wanted to advocate and let the community know that recovery is possible to help break that stigma that’s associated with addiction and to let the community know that there’s ways we can fill the gaps in our community and make it easier for people to sustain their recovery.”
Joseph Hunter is a recovery coach network manager at the North Central Accountable Community of Health.
Maria Hansen
“I’ve worked as the support to a board and one of my roles at (Link Transit) was always asking how is this going to be understood and how are you’re going to explain this to what I call Joe Public. I always felt that transparency and being able to go out and answer to the community that the reads that were in place there is very important. So that is one role that I understand how you have to work to come together.”
Maria Hansen is a retired board clerk for the Link Transit Board.