Several events are being held on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military.
American Legion Post 10, Wenatchee
A 9 a.m. visit to Wenatchee City Cemetery for ceremonies and a laying of wreaths.
At 10 a.m. they will visit the Columbia River Pedestrian Bridge for a dedication and releasing of a wreath at the midway point.
At 11 a.m. will be a stop at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery for ceremonies and laying of wreaths.
A Memorial Day Flag Ceremony will take place noon, at Pybus Public Market. A ceremony will commence and Taps will be played. Benediction will conclude the ceremony.
American Legion Post 108, Manson
A celebration will begin 11 a.m. at the American Legion Park, across from the Manson Business Center in downtown Manson. Colors will be presented. Taps played by students from Manson High School. Rep. Kim Schrier will be present for the event.
Waterville Cemetery
The annual Memorial Day Service will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Services in Grant County
Memorial Day ceremonies will take place in Soap Lake Cemetery at 1 a.m., Ephrata Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Quincy Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Ceremonies will include flag raising and lowering, speakers, color guard, firing squad and playing of taps.