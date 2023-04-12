The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
WENATCHEE — A Chelan County Superior Court judge ordered the mental health evaluation of the Chumstick Highway standoff suspect who was the subject of a day-long standoff with police.
Abel Damon Wilkes, 47, appeared for his arraignment Wednesday where his appointed attorney, Chelan County public defender Herman Bylenga, asked Judge Robert Jourdan to order a mental health evaluation for Wilkes.
Wilkes is charged with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer after he allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor and barricaded himself after a SWAT team arrived, court documents said.
In the motion filed Wednesday, Bylenga said that Wilkes is unable to participate in "meaningful conversations" with him, making it "impossible for me to assist" Wilkes.
"I have reason to question Defendant's competency at this time, as well as his mental state at the time of the alleged offenses," Bylenga wrote in court documents.
Jourdan approved the order Wednesday during Wilkes' arraignment.
During the hearing, Wilkes said he would like to "fire" his appointed lawyer and stated he suffered from "social anxiety disorder."
The standoff with Wilkes began when Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. March 28 to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway, where Wilkes was reportedly firing guns at his home.
Investigators said last week that Wilkes "made threats to officers and refused to exit his residence."
During the standoff, investigators say Wenatchee Police Department Sgt. Cory Bernaiche fired a shot at Wilkes. Bernaiche has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, while the investigation continues.
The Columbia Basin Investigative Team is investigating the use of potentially deadly force. It’s made up of law enforcement agencies from Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
Wilkes is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000.
