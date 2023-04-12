WENATCHEE — A Chelan County Superior Court judge ordered the mental health evaluation of the Chumstick Highway standoff suspect who was the subject of a day-long standoff with police.

Abel Damon Wilkes, 47, appeared for his arraignment Wednesday where his appointed attorney, Chelan County public defender Herman Bylenga, asked Judge Robert Jourdan to order a mental health evaluation for Wilkes.

Abel Wilkes

Abel Wilkes
Wilkes confirmed photo 1 (copy)

The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?