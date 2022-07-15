WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts want to merge. The move would cost taxpayers more money, but fire officials say a dwindling volunteer force means they need to hire more career firefighters.
If approved, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department would combine Chelan County Fire District 1 in Wenatchee and Douglas County Fire District 2 in East Wenatchee.
The measure is on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot.
The departments have long responded to many of the same emergencies under a mutual aid contract and have been operated as one department to test the feasibility of a regional fire authority for a year and a half.
Fire District 1 includes Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga, and Fire District 2 includes East Wenatchee and Rock Island. The new department would serve an area of 170 square miles with a population of almost 75,000. Last year, they responded to a total of 5,345 incidents.
The merger requires a property tax increase for residents served by the proposed fire authority. Residents with Fire District 1 would see taxes increase from $1.32 per $1,000 assessed value to $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value. Fire District 2 residents would see property taxes increase from $1.26 per $1,000 to $1.50 per $1,000.
Fire district officials believe a merger would improve the functionality of the departments. Chief Brian Brett, who’s worked in both districts for about 30 years, has said the districts are working better together now more than ever.
According to the fire authority plan, six firefighters would be hired to staff a new fire station in Rock Island if the merger is approved. This would allow the department to send at least three people to an incident 24 hours a day. That’s a crucial threshold.
State law doesn’t allow firefighters to enter a burning building to rescue a trapped person with fewer than three firefighters on scene.
In years past, volunteers may have brought crews to the minimum staffing requirement, but the number of volunteer firefighters declined 68% from 2011 to 2021 in the Wenatchee Valley.
An argument against the measure in voters’ pamphlets was provided by Doug Miller, a former assistant fire chief with Douglas County Fire District 2.
“Existing fire department mutual aid agreements are working great,” Miller wrote. “Inflation and property taxes in today’s environment make this proposal very expensive.”
Miller also pointed to the fire authority’s proposed cost to taxpayers and form of governance, but Brett issued a statement Wednesday that he said corrected several statements made by Miller.
The fire authority would be governed by three fire commissioners elected by Chelan County Fire District 1 and three commissioners elected by Douglas County Fire District 2 voters, Brett said.
And, regarding potential annual tax increases, Brett added, “Neither the RFA Plan nor State law allows for non-voter approved tax increases of 6% per year. If the RFA is approved, the RFA would be subject to the same 1% annual tax increase limit that applies to all taxing entities in the State. Any increase beyond the 1% statutory limit would require subsequent voter approval.”