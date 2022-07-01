WINTHROP — Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop is under new management with a goal of modernizing the 54-year-old hotel.
GEM Real Estate Partners of Seattle officially took ownership of the lodge on May 2, said Quentin Incao, lodge general manager. The lodge, built in 1968 by Jack Barron, was sold in 1978 to German billionaire, environmentalist and philanthropist Erivan Haub, who died in 2018. Under Haub's tenure, the lodge expanded and came to be lauded as one of the best hotels in the state.
According to the Okanogan County website, the 69.53-acre property sold to SML LLC, which is owned by Gem Real Estate Partners, for $12.5 million.
Gem Real Estate's Eric Guenther and Collin Madden also own the Kimpton Palladian Hotel in Seattle and they are breaking ground on a new hotel in South Lake Union, according to a news release.
The purchase of Sun Mountain Lodge made sense because of the lodge’s unique assets including the many cross country skiing opportunities provided by the Methow Trail system, according to the news release. Methow Trails has more than 120 miles of cross country skiing.
“It’s such an iconic classic Pacific Northwest hotel that it really inspired them,” Incao said. “They saw the opportunity to take it to the next level.”
The company has already started working to update the building's amenities and start renovating the structure, Incao said. They have started putting espresso machines in all of the rooms, are having an outdoor fireplace built in Twisp and are offering fly fishing trips and cowboy breakfasts.
The company retained all of the Sun Mountain Lodge’s former employees, but some changes have occurred, he said. The lodge is now looking for an executive chef. It’s also creating new positions that it would like to fill, such as a marketing manager.
The lodge hires a maximum of 150 people at the height of its busy season, but at least 25 of those positions are seasonal, Incao said.
“One hundred percent of everybody transitioned with us and that was something that was important to ownership in order to keep the hotel whole and keep it moving forward,” he said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
