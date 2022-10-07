Aurora Manriquez Duarte, riding as a passenger, noted the time while Jose Nieblas Lopez drove the Harley-Davidson east on Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon. The husband and wife rode with five other couples in a motorcycle trip that began in their home country of Mexico to the little Bavarian town in Washington.
The 12 friends are small business owners from Obregón, Hermosillo, Mexico. They’d planned the trip for a year. They wanted to see the mountains and orchards.
Seven minutes until Leavenworth.
As they neared the Tumwater Dam, a Chevrolet Equinox failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Prius came to rest in the eastbound lane and was struck by two eastbound motorcycles: the Harley-Davidson ridden by Manriquez and Nieblas, and a BMW ridden by David Ramirez and Maria Casillas Bojurquez.
Manriquez, 50, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital and Nieblas, 55, was driven to Central by ambulance. The driver and passenger of the BMW motorcycle, David Ramirez, 54, and Maria Casillas Bojurquez, 55, were transported by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.
The driver and passenger of the Prius, Lois Myran, 75, and Loren Myran, 76, were not injured.
Equinox driver Theodore Kenney, 72, of Entiat, was injured but not transported to a hospital. He was cited for crossing the centerline, according to the State Patrol.
That was Sept. 24.
Manriquez suffered the worst injuries: doctors amputated her left leg below the knee. Nieblas suffered injuries to his legs and right arm.
The injured Mexican citizens were helped after the collision by Norma Gallegos, program director of Hand in Hand Immigration Services, a Wenatchee organization that helps immigrants gain citizenship. She said was asked for help by an anonymous person after the Mexican Consulate in Seattle offered little help beyond plane tickets to Phoenix.
Gallegos recounted their story to The Wenatchee World with their permission.
“It is positively unusual for tourists from Mexico to plan a bike recreational trip all the way to Leavenworth, WA, and enjoy the Pacific Northwest,” Gallegos said in an email. “As a resident in our region, I feel it is the right thing to do in assisting visitors who faced a tragic experience while visiting our towns; particularly a life-changing experience in their case.”
After the consulate left them feeling short-changed, Gallegos purchased plane tickets from Phoenix to Hermosillo for the two injured couples. Ramirez and Casillas returned to their home in Mexico on Monday. Manriquez and Nieblas arrived Wednesday.
Manriquez and Nieblas were grateful for the help they received after the crash and want to give back to those who came to their aid.
"It is a life purpose of Aurora and mine to return there to thank God and the people who helped us in this difficult and painful time," Gallegos quoted Nieblas as saying.
