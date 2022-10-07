WhatsApp Image 2022-10-03 at 9.23.06 PM (3).jpeg

Five people were injured in a four-vehicle collision Sept. 24 in Tumwater Canyon outside Leavenworth.

LEAVENWORTH — Seven minutes.

Aurora Manriquez Duarte, riding as a passenger, noted the time while Jose Nieblas Lopez drove the Harley-Davidson east on Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon. The husband and wife rode with five other couples in a motorcycle trip that began in their home country of Mexico to the little Bavarian town in Washington.

MrNieblasMrsManriquez.jpg

Aurora Manriquez Duarte and her husband Jose Nieblas Lopez.

 
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-04 at 11.03.25 AM.jpeg

Aurora Manriquez Duarte, of Hermosillo, Mexico, lost her leg following a motorcycle crash outside Leavenworth.


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?