EAST WENATCHEE — Microsoft has purchased 111 acres of vacant land near Pangborn Memorial Airport and is in talks with the Douglas County PUD about supplying the property with power, which will likely come from an energy source outside of the county.
Microsoft operates several data centers in Grant County valued at more than $1.8 billion, but its plans for this new property are unclear.
The company hasn’t filed building permits for the project, Douglas County Community Development Director Mark Botello said. But, in addition to the PUD, it’s also been communicating with the East Wenatchee Water District about its water needs for the property.
A Microsoft spokesperson provided a statement but declined to comment on the development plans for the property, which is the only land the company owns in Chelan or Douglas counties, according to assessor records.
“Microsoft continues to expand our global and local infrastructure in response to growing demand and to support our customers’ digital transformation,” the statement read. “When choosing datacenter sites, Microsoft considers customer demand for locally delivered services and takes into account over 35 weighted criteria including close proximity to customers, an ample and reliable power source and fiber optic networks, a large pool of skilled labor, and affordable energy rates to determine the long-term viability of each site.”
A change of power policy
Microsoft purchased the property, which is at the end of Urban Industrial Way near Pangborn Memorial Airport, for $9.7 million on July 15, according to Douglas County Assessor records. The previous owners were Ryan and Tennille Vickery.
That was shortly after the company contacted Douglas County PUD to inquire about power availability, PUD General Manager Gary Ivory said in mid-October.
“We were contacted in March or April and we started actively talking to Microsoft,” he said. “They approached the district about a potential development here.”
The utility has not entered into a contract with the tech giant so no specifics on its power needs were available, Ivory said. He also referred questions about the scope and nature of the facility to Microsoft.
But the utility this month started a feasibility study to determine how it would procure power for Microsoft, he said.
The PUD in January approved a new power rate policy for data centers and cryptocurrency miners meant to curtail usage of its primary power source, Wells Dam.
As part of that policy, the PUD won’t provide cheap Wells Dam power to new data centers. Instead, it would acquire power from other energy partners or from the wholesale market, Ivory said.
“The district would procure a resource for them and bring it in over the transmission and distribution system for them, similar to how we would do it for any other customers,” he said. “... Other folks are talking to us about this; so as we develop these processes, they will apply to all these new large users that we talked about during the moratorium.”
The policy implemented a steep power rate increase schedule for the county’s existing data centers and cryptocurrency miners, which was also intended to help pay for a massive structural repair at the dam.
As a new customer not using the dam’s power, Microsoft would not be subject to the exact same rate schedule, Ivory said. Instead, the utility would base its power rates on the cost of procuring and providing power and infrastructure to the facility.
If completed, this project would be the first large power user since the new policy was approved. The county’s two existing data centers, run by Actapio Inc. and the Sabey Corporation, are both supplied with power from Wells Dam.
The Sabey data center, Douglas County’s largest, has three buildings on a total of 44.44 acres. Its combined assessed taxable value is $241 million, according to assessor records. The Seattle-based company also owns 72.3 acres of vacant, adjacent land.
The Actapio facility is valued at $53.5 million and sits on part of a 44.6-acre parcel. Both facilities are on Grant Road — within eyesight of the newly purchased Microsoft property.
More connections to the area
The company’s move into Douglas County deepens its ties to North Central Washington.
The Chelan County PUD in April 2019 announced it would be powering all of Microsoft’s campuses in the Puget Sound area. The five-year contract provides Microsoft with 50 average megawatts, which is around 4-5% of the PUD’s annual hydropower generation capabilities, the utility said at the time.
As part of the partnership, it teamed up with Microsoft to assist with providing broadband internet to county residents. The company has also sponsored community events like GWATA’s Flywheel Investment Conference.
But its most financially significant presence in North Central Washington is the fleet of data centers that now call Grant County home.
After a decade of expansion, it now has properties valued at more than $1.8 billion spread across 244.49 acres, Grant County Assessor Melissa McKnight said. That total includes land value, buildings and personal property like computer equipment.
Data center advocates point to the high property value as a boon of funding for local taxing districts like schools and cities.
The tradeoff is power usage — Grant County’s data centers accounted for 32.4 percent of the county’s total power consumption in 2018, according to the Grant County PUD.
Seven Grant County data centers used 181.77 average megawatts in 2018, or enough energy to power about 81,796 homes, according to the PUD.