malaga properties microsof

This map shows Microsoft's properties on the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga.

 Provided image/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

WENATCHEE — Two conditional use permits connected to the Microsoft data center planned in Malaga were approved Tuesday by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner.

Andrew Kottkamp, the county's hearing examiner, approved the construction of an electrical utility switchyard and four water tanks following public hearings earlier this month.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?