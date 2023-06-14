Andrew Kottkamp, the county's hearing examiner, approved the construction of an electrical utility switchyard and four water tanks following public hearings earlier this month.
Microsoft's data center campus, located on 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway, will consist of three data centers and a substation powered by Chelan County PUD and an estimated 60-70 vendors per building, according to previous reporting from The Wenatchee World.
The four water tanks will be approximately 60 feet tall and 60 feet wide and hold up up to 385,000 gallons of water, intended as a backup water supply for the Malaga Water District.
The water would be used for "space cooling equipment (HVAC equipment) and fire protection in the event that water service is disrupted from the (district)."
The Malaga Water District is increasing the property's water system, but by themselves the water tanks do not increase the water demand on the existing domestic water infrastructure and are not anticipated to have an adverse impact on "public, health, safety and welfare," according to the hearing examiner's decision.
As part of the conditions of approval in regards to the data center's switchyard, any impacts on adjacent properties "can be avoided or mitigated as conditioned," according to the hearing examiner's decision. The switchyard and substation would be used solely for the Microsoft project.
