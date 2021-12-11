Middle schoolers vie for robot supremacy

WENATCHEE — A small motor whirred as a plastic claw grasped an overhead parallel bar and then strained to pull the body of the small robot off the floor.
A referee in a black and white striped shirt slid a laminated sheet under the robot and confirmed it was indeed suspended.
The two seventh grade boys operating the bot, and dressed in penguin onesies, raised their arms in the air: success.
“It’s cool to see how much our team has progressed,” said Foothills Middle School student John McCarthy. “I’m really proud of our team.”
McCarthy is a member of The Professional Penguins, along with team captain Neal Nayak, Afton Fonville and Kai Weiss.
That move with the claw earned them six points.
The Penguins were one of 24 teams from Wenatchee, Mattawa and Ellensburg to compete Saturday at Foothills in a VEX IQ Robotics tournament.
Brigitte Wiegand has coached the Foothills Middle School Robotics team for six years. There are 14 students who play competitively and about 28 in the “devo,” or development program for students who aren’t ready or too busy for competitive play.
“We’re definitely trying to just get that awareness out and open it up because not everybody wants to play sports,” Wiegand said. Adding, “There’s got to be something for everybody.”
Some of her first students have graduated high school and are pursuing STEM degrees, like architectural engineering, aerospace engineering and physics.
“What I like about it is that it gives kids wonderful opportunities – much beyond that in the school day,” said Foothills Principal Mark Goveia.
Enthusiasm for the club is spread word-of-mouth, he said.
“There’s a lot of positive comments from our students within our student body, which attracts kids that may not be interested in something after school, you know, because it’s a huge time commitment,” Goveia said.
The program begins in October and can last as long as May, depending on how well the individual teams within the program place in competitions.
And it’s not uncommon for siblings to follow in each other's footsteps.
Volunteer coach Patrick Carrillo has three sons who’ve participated in robotics and a fourth will likely join the club next year.
“What’s part of the excitement too is the kids who hear about it know that this is an award-winning program and they know that the outcomes of getting involved in here is you’re going to learn something and you’re going to do well,” Carrillo said.
To his point, there’s a trophy case in the Foothills commons crammed with robotics trophies.
“And what we always tell them is, don’t worry about failure,” Carrillo said. “Failure just means you’re learning something and so we really encourage students to take risks, to trying something new and learn from the outcome.”
VEX releases a new game each year to students worldwide.
All students get the same kits as their competition at the beginning of each season and from that kit students build a trainer bot. Once they’ve practiced with the trainer and observed the pros and cons of its design, they build their own.
This year’s game is called Pitching In and it’s played on a six-foot by 8-foot field. Teams must be able to score on a high goal, low goal, be small enough to drive under a bar on the field, and be able to hang from a bar.
“There’s a lot of problems to solve with this new game,” Wiegand said.
Tournaments have three components. First is the “skills” portion: one robot on the field controlled by a driver or programmed to operate autonomously or by a driver. During this section they have one minute to score as many points as possible.
Next is the teamwork challenge where players from two opposing teams work together to score as many points with their robots in a minute. This is repeated six times with new combinations of teams to reach an average score per team.
The top 16 teams advance to the finals where they play for a high score.
Saturday’s tournament was ultimately topped by Team Cipher from Ellensburg. Foothill’s Mystery Machine, made up of Kai Mueller, Keegan Alcombrock, Alex Reeg, placed third.
The Professional Penguins, who were already qualified to advance to the state tournament, received the Design Award.
Foothills next hosts a tournament Jan. 29.