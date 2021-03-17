VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Police Department is asking Wenatchee area residents to be on the lookout for a missing endangered adult.
Patricia Marie McVay of Castle Rock was last seen Feb. 26, but was not reported as missing until a social worker noted her absence from medical appointments on March 11, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.
Family members believe McVay, 75, may look to visit Wenatchee, said Kim Kapp with the Vancouver Police Department.
Her car was found Tuesday at a motel near Vancouver Mall. She’s described as 5-foot 1-inch tall, about 135 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone who’s seen her is asked to call 911.