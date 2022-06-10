Missing: What happened to Erik Isoldi?

DRYDEN — Erik Isoldi told his roommate he was leaving his home in Dryden to see a new girl he’d met in Gold Bar. He’d be back in a few months.
The plan was to attend a New Year’s Eve party at Stevens Pass with some co-workers and then, presumably, make the move. A party seemed normal, but Gold Bar? That was odd. “E.I.” rarely left Chelan County. “My brother, like, never leaves the valley — never,” said his twin sister, Ashley Baker. “I mean, I couldn’t even get him to come visit me in Seattle. He does not leave.”
That was 15 months ago. As far as authorities can tell, no one has seen him since.
Snowlife
Erik Brian Isoldi was born in 1984 to Jennifer Davis and Ron Isoldi and grew up in the Wenatchee Valley. He has a brother, Jeffrey Davis, and a young daughter who lives out of state.
After learning to snowboard around age 13, Isoldi’s life passion was on the slopes. “It was something that he and myself and my youngest son did all the time — all the time,” Davis said. “We were always at Mission Ridge — always.”
He had a “snowlife” tattoo on his chest and his Instagram handle was @ei_snowlife9. His last post, made Christmas Day 2020, was of snow-covered Cowboy Mountain at Stevens Pass. “He used to say that going down the mountain felt like poetry,” Davis said.
Away from the mountains, he appears to have struggled to fit in with conventional society. "He had a rough time, but he also had a good time," Baker said. He was occasionally homeless and he was the subject of several arrests, including an assault against the mother of his child, who, in a court filing, said she wanted him to take anger management courses.
A scan of nationwide police records conducted after Isoldi was missing for about nine months didn’t show any new arrests, Baker said.
Davis remembers him as a big personality.
“He was the life of the party,” Davis said. “He was funny, he was smart, he had a lot of friends. Just a character — a total character.”
Headed to Gold Bar?
Isoldi was at times a couch surfer and in a way that’s how he came to live at Cody Schober’s home in Dryden.
Before living together, they’d bump into each other at the Post Office Saloon in Leavenworth during league pool games. They were friendly, but not close.
It’d been a while since Schober had last talked to Isoldi when he saw him at the saloon in late summer or fall 2020. Isoldi told him he was living in a cave outside town part of the time. He also stayed in a trailer off of Chumstick Highway where he kept his belongings, Schober said.
“I was like, ‘Well shoot, man, you don’t need to be staying in no damn caves,’” Schober said. He added, “‘Wintertime is right around the corner … I’ve got a room for you if you want.’”
Isoldi lived with Schober for several months until he disappeared. His last place of employment was at Stevens Pass as a lift operator, but he was fired on or just before New Year’s Day 2021, according to multiple people interviewed for this story.
Vail Resorts, which owns Stevens Pass, declined to comment.
That’s where he was headed when Schober last saw him a couple days before New Year’s Eve.
“He showed up here at the house, he grabbed a backpack full of some of his clothes and told me he was going to go to Stevens Pass, I guess for some kind of party up there,” Schober said.
Isoldi also mentioned to Schober he’d met a woman from Gold Bar. A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office report states that Isoldi told friends he was going to live with the woman, but that differs slightly from what Schober recalls.
“He never told me he was going to live with her,” Schober said. “He said he was going to go over to her place … and he’d be back in a couple of months to get the rest of his belongings.”
He doesn’t remember the woman’s name and authorities have not identified her.
In the day or two that followed, Gabriel Bouffiou, a former co-worker, stayed at the same house as Isoldi in the Stevens Pass area. He offered Isoldi a ride back home to Dryden, but Isoldi declined.
“That was the last time I saw him, he was putting his gear into his friend's car,” Bouffiou said. Adding, “I went east, he went west.”
Bouffiou doesn’t know who Isoldi was with when they parted ways, but believes he was headed to a party.
Missing
Staying in touch with family wasn’t always Isoldi’s thing. It wasn’t uncommon for him to disconnect, Baker said.
“Usually, maybe he’ll dip out for a couple months or whatever, you know, go off social media, but then he’ll come back,” Baker said.
Around Easter 2021, Andria Johnson, a former co-worker and the wife of Isoldi’s cousin, began to notice she hadn’t heard from Isoldi in a while. She brought her concern to Baker.
“We were all like, ‘Yeah, I haven’t heard from him either,” Baker said.
Davis grew suspicious about the same time.
“When it became Mother’s Day and he didn’t call me I knew something was up,” Davis said.
After attempts to contact him went unanswered, they worried. He was reported missing June 9, 2021 to the sheriff’s office — six months after his supposed move to Gold Bar.
The case remains open but detectives don’t have any solid leads, said Chief of Special Operations Chris Foreman.
He said investigators talked to people who attended the party with Isoldi before he disappeared. A pair of incident reports filed in the case shows that deputies have interviewed at least 15 people.
Foreman noted a red flag: Isoldi didn’t pick up his last paycheck from Stevens Pass. Davis also noticed there’d been no activity in his bank account: no withdrawals, no deposits. He even has a few unclaimed stimulus checks that were mailed to her address.
And this doesn’t add up with the last time she spoke to him in November 2021.
“He had come to borrow money from me,” Davis said. “And it was a very good (day). We were happy, you know.”
Baker pointed to a lack of communication from Vail Resorts as hampering the initial search for Isoldi. According to her, Vail Resorts said they tried to contact Isoldi’s family. “None of us — not anyone in my family — heard anything [from Vail],” Baker said.
She said that staff at Stevens Pass eventually opened his locker and recycled his snowboarding gear. “That’s not like my brother,” Baker said. “He would not leave his snowboarding gear in the middle of winter.”
Rumors and uncertainty
With Isoldi's whereabouts unknown, rumors abound.
Baker has heard that his body is hidden off of Highway 2. Davis has heard that there are “bad people” that are hurting people and hiding them at a campground.
A 25-year-old Marysville woman was found dead off the roadway and foul play is suspected, perhaps giving life to the rumor. However, Foreman said there’s no pattern of people missing in the Stevens Pass area.
Baker has also heard that Isoldi may be living in an off-the-grid community in Gold Bar.
Asked about possible encampments in the Gold Bar area, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said there is a homeless population that lives in Gold Bar. Photos of Isoldi were shared by email with Gold Bar deputies at the request of a reporter in mid-February, but none replied to say they recognized him, she said.
Baker said some are wondering if Isoldi’s disappearance is drug-related.
“I don’t know that side of my brother’s life, but people that know him have said that, yes, it’s potentially drug-related,” she said.
In an odd twist, an off-duty Chelan County deputy, Aaron Shepard, who went to high school with Isoldi, reported seeing him Sept. 21 in East Wenatchee, according to the investigation report. The man he saw had long hair as Isoldi had during previous law enforcement contacts in the Leavenworth area. He was confident it was Isoldi, the report said.
Shepard told the detective assigned Isoldi’s missing person case, Paul Nelson, he saw Isoldi driving an older Toyota Tacoma on Grant Road. Shepard was off-duty and headed in the opposite direction and did not try to contact Isoldi, but reported the apparent sighting to RiverCom Dispatch.
Nelson relayed the apparent sighting to Baker, who said that she and her family have not heard from Isoldi. He remains on state and national missing persons lists.
Baker thinks an important clue could be the identity of the woman from Gold Bar.
“The weirdest thing is this girl that no one seems to know,” she said.