WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students can receive free lift tickets and equipment rentals through a partnership between the college and The Jack and Edna Maguire Recreation Center.
The tickets and gear rentals are available in limited quantities, so it is first-come, first-serve. It must be reserved in advance via email to dzavala@wvc.edu
The partnership is part of an effort to keep students active and engaged while the rec center is closed, building manager Danny Zavala said.
The rec center also has a partnership with Life Fitness to make available a library of workouts for students and employees.
Students and employees can find out more by accessing the rec center page through their Canvas account. More information can also be found at wvc.edu/StudentRec.