WENATCHEE — The sun was shining as more than 30 young kids stood together on the bank of the Columbia River. Parents and community members gathered behind them to watch and cheer. Suddenly, an air horn sounded, and the kids ran into the chilly water for the first leg of the triathlon.
Mission Ridge Ski Team hosted its first annual kids triathlon Saturday morning at Walla Walla Point Park. The competitors were split by age into three divisions — junior (6-8 years old), intermediate (9-11 years old), and senior (12-14 years old) — as they raced to swim, bike, and run faster than their competitors.
Mission Ridge Ski Team program coordinator Lindsay Davisson said there were 35 junior athletes, 22 intermediate athletes and ten senior athletes who raced in the triathlon. The three fastest girls and boys in each division won medals and swag bags containing toothbrushes, stickers, and other goodies sponsored by local businesses, Davisson said.
Each division had increasingly long routes for legs of the triathlon. Athletes in the junior division swam 50 meters, biked one mile, and ran a quarter mile. The intermediate competitors had to go twice as far in each leg while the seniors had to go four times as far.
Mission Ridge Ski Team program director Roger Taggert said he came up with the idea after seeing a similar event in Hood River, Oregon, where he used to live. He realized a triathlon would be a good community event to build community and spread awareness about the Mission Ridge Ski Team.
After every athlete had crossed the finish line, Taggert announced the medalists in each division. McKinley Olson, who came in first in the girls junior division, heard about the triathlon as a member of the ski team and decided to compete.
“I’m good at swimming and a really fast biker and runner,” she said. When McKinley finished, she knew she had done well, but she wasn’t expecting to come in first.
Taggert said he was “stoked” with how successful the triathlon was. The Mission Ridge Ski Team is already thinking of ways to improve it for next year, he said.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone