WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will begin seven-day-a-week operations on Thursday, a day earlier than previously scheduled.
Chairs 1, 2 and 3 will be running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Monday press release.
The resort is returning to daily operation for the first time in 19 years, according to the release. It'll operate on that schedule through the end of February.
Mission Ridge is also expanding its night skiing opportunities this season. It'll be offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting Dec. 26, according to the release. Night lighting was recently added to Chair 1 and the 100LAPS terrain park.