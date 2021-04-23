WENATCHEE — With the goal of hitting the underserved areas of Chelan and Douglas counties, the Mobile Food Pantry is on the road to help feed the hungry. Operated by the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, the Mobile Food Pantry is like a food bank on wheels.
There are food banks in places like Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth, but the Mobile Food Pantry should help reach those people who may not be able to get to the food bank.
“If you live in an outlying area and have limited access to transportation, getting into areas where there is a food bank can be difficult. With this unit, we’re able to bring food options closer to where people are living,” said Executive Director Alan Walker of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
Walker said the Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled to be on the road one day a week, working in partnership with the communities they visit. The Mobile Food Pantry might park in a school parking lot, by a fire station or some other public building.
Thus far, the Mobile Food Pantry has been out on a limited basis. As they get more familiar with operating the unit, Walker said they will expand the service to two or three days a week.
“Right now, we’re not able to utilize it the way it was intended. The intention of the design was for people to enter the trailer on one side — select the items they wish — then exit out the other side,” Walker said. “Unfortunately with the restrictions we’re living under with the pandemic, we’re not able to have people come into the trailer. We’re still gathering up food boxes for people.”
Anybody can walk up to the Mobile Food Pantry and get food. Walker said they gather basic information like your name and where you live.
The reaction to the Mobile Food Pantry has been very positive, he said. It has been averaging about 75 households accessing the food pantry each time out. Walker said that is about the number they were hoping to hit when the unit was being developed.
The Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled to be at Bridgeport Community Church at 1300 Foster Ave. today from noon to 2 p.m. On May 1 from noon to 2 p.m. it will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave. in East Wenatchee.