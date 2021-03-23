EAST WENATCHEE — Residents made it out safely after their mobile home went up in smoke due to a hot water tank and electrical box catching fire early Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of 3rd Street Northeast.
RiverCom Dispatch received a call about the fire at 4:27 a.m., said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokesperson Kay McKellar. Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:34 a.m. and reported the fire had spread to a tree outside.
Crews knocked down the fire by 4:51 a.m. before ventilating the mobile home, she said. The fire did not injure any of the occupants in the home, who were all outside by the time firefighters first arrived.
Crews helped the occupants salvage personal belongings from the mobile home, which was mostly destroyed, she said. The home had wood paneling inside of it and was not livable anymore after the fire, she said.