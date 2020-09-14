WENATCHEE — Over 11,000 pounds of used motor and hydraulic oil. Over 6,000 pounds of flammable liquids like gas, diesel and kerosene.
That’s what the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility has been collecting since the start of the year. In total, the facility has taken in over 26 tons of household hazardous waste this year — an average of 81.4 pounds per household.
The total is about 13 pounds more per household than was expected when the facility opened in December, said Brenda Blanchfield, solid waste manager for Chelan County Public Works.
“Those numbers tell us this facility was much needed in Chelan County,” Blanchfield said in a news release. “More than 26 tons of household hazardous waste has not only been removed from people’s homes but also diverted from our local landfills. If not properly disposed of, these materials have the potential to contaminate our water sources.”
The 5,000-square-foot facility, 3612 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, serves as a year-round drop-off site for household hazardous waste like antifreeze, gas, cleaning products, pesticides, motor oil, paint thinner and spray paint. A contractor hauls the materials away for safe disposal.
Among the materials collected so far:
- 13,456 pounds of paint-related flammable liquids, like oil-based paints
- 11,220 pounds of used motor and hydraulic oil
- 9,936 pounds of toxic flammable liquids, like pesticides, automotive fluids and linseed oil
- 6,400 pounds of flammable liquids, like gas, diesel and kerosene
The facility averages about 100 visitors per month, mostly from Wenatchee and unincorporated parts of Chelan County.
Most of the material collected is used as an energy resource for incineration or is recycled.
“About 2% of the material dropped off is only partially used and in good, clean condition,” Blanchfield said in the release. “We place those containers on our free reuse cart. We encourage people to take a look through the cart, which includes everything from spray paint to motor oil to household pesticides.”
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, including a list of accepted materials, visit wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.