WENATCHEE — Chelan County will reopen its Moderate Risk Waste Facility to the public this week.
The building was closed in March due to COVID-19, but will reopen Thursday, according to a Chelan County news release. The building at 3612 Highway 97A is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is only available for Chelan County residents.
Products accepted at the facility include aerosol cans, brake fluid, brake fluid, furniture stain, household batteries and paint thinners.
Unaccepted items include ammunition, light bulbs, contaminated soil and pressurized tanks.
People using the building should remember to:
- Not mix products
- Keep products in original container and label products not in original containers
- Secure products so they don’t tip or leak
- All containers must be non-leaking and five gallons or less
- Transport in upright cardboard boxes