EAST WENATCHEE — More Moderna vaccinations will be available in another drive-thru vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Cashmere Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer up to 320 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to people ages 18 and older, according to a health district news release. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for 16- and 17-year olds.
Schedule an appointment for this clinic by calling 509-886-6487 or by visiting prepmod.doh.wa.gov starting Saturday. The registration deadline is midnight Sunday.