WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man accused of attempting to lure a young girl out of a restaurant restroom was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.
Rashad Elijah Lee Clarke, 28, pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation. A charge of first-degree voyeurism was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
A 9-year-old girl told authorities in April she was using the restroom at El Agave when Clarke peered over a partition and said something similar to, “Come with me,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in superior court.
In the courtroom Monday, Clarke denied the accusations and in pleading guilty submitted an Alford plea, which allowed him to take advantage of the prosecution’s offer without admitting wrongdoing.
“I’m not admitting that I did anything,” Clarke said. “I’m not saying that I did not.”
Clarke spent four months at Eastern State Hospital until he was found mentally competent in January to stand trial.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced him to 18 months in prison and three years of community custody, and ordered him to register as a sex offender to to have no contact with the girl for five years.
The girl’s family did not want the girl to have to testify at trial and were in support of the plea agreement, said Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell.