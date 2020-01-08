WENATCHEE — A Chelan man arrested in February on child rape accusations was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison.
Vicente Torres-Ayala, 40, was accused of raping a girl twice between August 2016 and May 2018 in the Chelan area. The girl was 6 to 9 years old.
He was initially charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first- and second-degree child rape. But facing roughly 12 years in prison if convicted at trial, Torres-Ayala in November accepted a plea offer from prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree child molestation without admitting any wrongdoing.
“I do not accept the accusations made against me,” Torres-Ayala said Wednesday through court interpreter Jim Harvill.
Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell and Jeremy Ford, Torres-Ayala’s attorney, recommended a sentence of 13 months in jail. The recommendation was at the low end of the standard sentencing range.
The standard sentencing range is a guideline followed by courts to determine sentence length by factoring the seriousness of the crime or crimes and the defendant’s criminal history.
Torres-Ayala’s standard range in prison was 13-17 months. Judge Lesley Allan sentenced him to 17.
“There is absolutely no way that I am accepting the bottom end of the deal,” Allan said, citing the severity of the allegations.
Torres-Ayala was also ordered to have no contact with the victim for 10 years and to spend 36 months under community custody upon release from prison. Although, there’s a “high likelihood” he’ll be deported once his sentence is complete because he’s not a legal resident of the country, Ford said.