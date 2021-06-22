Moose shooed to Wenatchee's Horan Natural Area

WENATCHEE — Two moose spotted behind the Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday morning were slowly herded north by state wildlife officers into the Horan Natural Area.
The popular natural area has been closed to the public until the moose either leave or settle in.
The moose were just a few yards from entering the natural area on their own when they took a wrong turn through the open gates of a fenced-in storage area leased to contractors by the Chelan County PUD.
With six-foot-high chain link fencing surrounding them, the moose settled into a shady spot. State Fish and Wildlife officers tried to figure out how to get them out of the storage area and into the wildlife area on the other side of a fence.
PUD personnel and officers began opening a back gate but the moose spooked, one quickly getting its front hooves over the east section of fencing, pushing it lower, and finally leaping over. The other raced from one side of the lot to to other looking for an easier way out.
It eventually made it over the fence in the same area while Fish and Wildlife Conflict Specialist Joe Bridges used a paintball gun to scare it away from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail leading from Hawley Street to Walla Walla Point Park. Both moose headed north, through an opening in another fence and entering the Horan Natural Area.
Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Eric Oswald said a moose a year tends to wander through the area.
State Parks employees will check the Horan area daily to see if they are still in the area. The area could be closed until Friday.
A resident moose some had named Millie was last seen in December after spending over a year in the same area.