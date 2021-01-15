WENATCHEE —Chelan County’s Community Development Department is working to change the culture and reputation of the organization, Director Jim Brown says.
The department is responsible for the administration and enforcement of building, fire, residential and plumbing codes, according to the Chelan County website. It also enforces flood plain requirements, provides activity permits and reviews and approves new construction.
Since Brown became director in April, he has instituted several measures to improve morale and create succession planning within the organization, he said. One of the biggest reasons for turnover at the department has been large workloads and resulting burnout. To help combat this, Brown has worked with Chelan County’s Human Resource Department to get staff compensated for any extra work they are doing.
“So when you work at a job class, in a temporary job, you know like you’re the temporary building official, we should be paying them for that,” Brown said.
People also get burned out when their hard work is not recognized, he said. So rewarding people’s extra effort is not just important because they are doing more, but also so they know they’re appreciated.
“It’s just simple recognition and thank you — sincere thank you and recognition — when people are picking up the extra load to help the whole department be successful,” Brown said.
It will also be important for the department to fill job vacancies so people aren’t continually asked to do extra work, he said.
Changing community development, though, isn’t just about filling job positions, Brown said. It’s also about building relationships with the residents in the community and between the departments.
“Can you change those perceptions?” he said. “We can’t just say you’re going to do it. You have to do it. And the words got to not only get out that you’re doing it, but people have to see it. What they see they believe. What they hear they maybe have heard before.”
Brown admitted that people in Chelan County may not have the best impression of the organization based on how it’s been run in the past. The only way to fix that is with time and action, he said.
Brown said part of maintaining a healthy organization in building in succession planning so employees see Community Development as a long-term job with upper mobility.