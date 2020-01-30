COULEE CITY — Two more men are charged in a Banks Lake campground robbery in September.
Zachary James Sands and Garret Jax Reil are suspected of helping steal a pair of $1,100 generators from hunters Sept. 27 at the Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City.
Sands, 24, of Yakima and Riel, 22, of Yakima are each charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and three counts of second-degree assault. Sands is being held at the Yakima County Jail on community custody violations.
Reil is not in custody.
Hunters interrupted theft of the generators as they returned from scouting for deer in a pickup. They saw two men carrying the generators to a minivan driven by Becca Rosenburg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
One hunter was dragged 15-20 feet by the minivan, a maroon Toyota Sienna, when he tried to stop them from taking the generator. A white Buick Century parked nearby drove into the hunters’ pickup truck, popping a tire, the affidavit said. The driver of the pickup drew a firearm.
The Buick backed into a ditch and then pulled forward, ripping its bumper, and struck Joseph Aaron Lacey, an alleged accomplice in the robbery, the affidavit said. The Buick and Toyota fled the scene together. Lacey was detained by the hunters. The Buick was later recovered at a campground on Blewett Pass.
Through interviews with the alleged victims and witnesses, and cross-checking with Grant County sheriff’s deputies investigating a theft on the same day involving the same vehicles, detectives identified those involved in the robbery as Sands, Reil, Lacey, Rosenburg and the father of at least one of her children, Kye Shelton.
Authorities believe Rosenburg’s four children were passengers in the minivan during the incident.
Lacey, 19, of Yakima is charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and two counts of second-degree assault. He’s being held at the Yakima County Jail on unrelated theft charges. He was summoned for arraignment Feb. 10 on the Banks Lake charges.
Rosenburg, 33, of Coulee City is charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree assault, and four counts of reckless endangerment. She’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail. Trial is set for March 12.
Shelton, 32, of Yakima is charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and three counts of second-degree assault. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail. Trial is set for March 11.
Douglas County prosecutors on Jan. 24 motioned to consolidate the Rosenburg, Shelton and Lacey trials into one. A hearing to consider the motion is scheduled for Feb. 10 in superior court.