WENATCHEE — WinCo’s pending arrival in Wenatchee provides shoppers with a different grocery shopping experience.
The low-cost grocery chain keeps prices down with its no-frill approach — it doesn’t take credit cards and customers bag their own groceries.
Expectations are that it will increase competition for existing grocery stores, large and small, but the long-term impact remains to be seen.
In Moses Lake, the arrival of WinCo in 2017 was the culmination of a successful recruitment campaign conducted by the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Grant County Economic Development District.
“We actually had a study that showed we needed two new grocery stores in town,” chamber President Debbie Doran-Martinez said. The idea was that it would help keep shoppers from traveling to Wenatchee, Spokane or the Tri-Cities for big grocery trips.
“We actively started recruiting in 2012 or 2013 at RECon (an annual retail recruitment event in Las Vegas),” she said. “We started the conversation in the first year. Initially, they didn’t think they had the numbers they said they needed. But they did their due diligence and saw the trending pattern of population growth,” she said. “They crunched the numbers and saw that it was doable.”
Moses Lake is the shopping and medical service hub for the county of about 100,000 residents, plus another 20,000 from Lincoln and Adam counties.
“WinCo has been a win for the economy,” Doran-Martinez said. “There’s been no negative impact to the existing stores we had.”
The company built a new 58,000-square-foot building on North Stratford Road and was the chain’s 114th store when it opened in 2017. Wenatchee is WinCo’s 130th store.
“WinCo provided a kind of in-between from the traditional grocery store to the warehouse stores. People will still shop out of town if they’re going for some other reason, but more are shopping here. They complemented the mix of existing traditional grocers here because they have a different model. Every consumer has their own preferred style. It’s an alternative.”
Recruiting continues for a second grocery store, she said, as well as for retail stores, which also has been a focus.
About 20 retail businesses have located to the area because of their efforts, she said, including Ross and Marshall’s.
“We’re still trying to attract a sit-down restaurant in the vicinity of our hotels,” she said.
The pandemic has slowed some of the efforts, she said, but the region is poised to take off.
“We have a 3% population growth rate, year over year. We could see more population increase if some of the industrial opportunities land here. There’s a lot of interest right now. Our economic development organization is one of the busiest in the state,” she said. “We haven’t seen a lot of new construction of facilities, but we have a lot of site selection going on. They’re securing property now and will do the building later.”