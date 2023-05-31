Forty-four dogs and 17 birds were recovered from a Wenatchee home as a part of a animal cruelty investigation. The animals seized were treated the day they were seized on March 16 by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
WENATCHEE — Almost three months since seizing more than 60 animals as a part of an animal cruelty investigation, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has placed 53 of those animals into new homes.
The former owner, Maria Del Socorro Medrano, is currently charged with 21 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, a gross misdemeanor, across two cases in Chelan County District Court.
Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control officers on March 16 seized 44 dogs and 17 birds from Medrano's home that were living in "overcrowded situations without access proper ventilation, sanitation, fresh water or proper veterinary care," the humane society said in a news release Tuesday.
A report from Wenatchee Valley Animal Control noted that investigating officers were overwhelmed by the level of ammonia present in different parts of the property and that that one officer reported their "eyes immediately started burning and crying uncontrollably due to the rancid ammonia-like smell."
High levels of ammonia are a sign of an "accumulation of urine present" which is known to cause "respiratory distress and brain issues in dogs ... and can cause urine scalding on the skin of animals," according to court documents.
Officers at the seizure also reported that some of the dogs "appeared to have been covered in hair mats, feces."
Animal control officers went inside Medrano's home on two occasions before the March 16 seizure and reported indications of "long-term uncleanliness accumulation," according to court documents. The initial call came from neighbors who reported seeing dogs in the shed "yowling" and "fighting each other."
And this was not the first time officers had been called to Medrano's residence.
A May 25 case also reported finding 14 to 18 dogs with unsanitary conditions, but Medrano "acted as though she rehomed all the dogs but after (animal control officers) closed the case, (the neighbors) stated that (Medrano) brought all the dogs back."
Medrano on several occasions told officers that she had 24 dogs or so and would not specify the number of birds she had when asked, court records said.
Medrano was asked on March 6 to rehome most of her dogs — down to three to five dogs — and to spay or neuter and vaccinate the dogs she wanted to keep. An officer said they believed "Medrano did not appear interested in getting the dogs altered as she stated she would then not be able to breed them."
One small puppy that was examined by the humane society's veterinarian, Dr. Hayley Barkoviak, because it appeared to be "lethargic" and not able to move well. The puppy had was found with a severe heart murmur and "due to its declining health as well as the murmur was humanely euthanized."
A pitbull found in the home's basement was sedated for the officer's safety by James Pumphrey, the humane society's executive director, who was present at the seizure. The pitbull started "seizing" while in its crate and pronounced dead upon arrival at the humane society by Barkoviak, according to court documents.
Among the remaining animals, 36 dogs and all 17 birds have been homed. The humane society said Tuesday it is now focusing on the remaining Chihuahua puppies and dogs, addressing the extra needed "foster, medical and behavioral interventions," according to the news release.
"These remaining puppies and adult dogs will be placed in loving homes," according to the news release.
