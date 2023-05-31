Dog Seizure day 3 photo

Forty-four dogs and 17 birds were recovered from a Wenatchee home as a part of a animal cruelty investigation. The animals seized were treated the day they were seized on March 16 by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

WENATCHEE — Almost three months since seizing more than 60 animals as a part of an animal cruelty investigation, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has placed 53 of those animals into new homes.

The former owner, Maria Del Socorro Medrano, is currently charged with 21 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, a gross misdemeanor, across two cases in Chelan County District Court.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

