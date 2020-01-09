WENATCHEE — In Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts, the number of unvaccinated students in danger of being kept out of school was minimal.
“At this time Eastmont is looking pretty good,” Eastmont Assistant Superintendent David Woods said Thursday. “Our nurses and principals have been working with parents since early October on this issue and have good results.”
The exact number is a moving target, though, which ended with one elementary student without the necessary vaccinations. Earlier in the day, he counted two elementary school students and one secondary student who were not compliant. The tally increased a few minutes later to four elementary students, then changed to three secondary students and one elementary student and, finally, back down to just the one elementary student.
“We have been working very hard to not exclude students if at all possible and have had success working with parents and families to assure we keep students in school,” he said.
He estimated about 60 students needed updated vaccinations in October, which was similar to numbers from previous years.
“I believe we are near the top of the state as far as keeping kids in school and up to date. I'm very pleased with the principals’ and nurses’ efforts,” he said.
The district sent letters in October to parents notifying them that students who didn’t comply would not be allowed in school.
In Wenatchee as of Thursday, two students had been excluded due to vaccine non-compliance, said Diana Haglund, a district spokeswoman.
“It is not unusual for vaccinations to expire during the school year or to have new students enroll which can cause fluctuation during the school year,” she said. “It is district practice that our professional nursing staff monitor immunization records closely throughout the year for new and continuing students. They work closely with parents to ensure that student vaccinations are up-to-date and required documentation or allowable exemptions are in place.”
Cathy Meuret, the North Central Educational Service District’s School Nurse Corps administrator, said immunization reports district-wide were still being revised Thursday.