People sitting alongside the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in East Wenatchee watch a fireworks show in Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee in 2015. Wenatchee Valley officials have encouraged residents to watch the tightly controlled fireworks show as a safe way to celebrate the Fourth. East Wenatchee, Bridgeport and Rock Island are the only two municipalities to still allow private fireworks.
EAST WENATCHEE — Two motions to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks in East Wenatchee failed Tuesday, but the mayor was granted powers to ban fireworks under some conditions.
The East Wenatchee City Council was presented with two ordinances banning fireworks: one that would ban fireworks at all times except on New Year’s Eve, and another that would ban them at all times.
Both failed with 3-4 votes.
Current city code permits fireworks sales for Fourth of July and the discharge of fireworks for Fourth of July 4 and New Year’s Eve. Bridgeport and Rock Island are the only other municipalities in Chelan and Douglas counties that allow fireworks.
Voting for the all-but-New Year’s ordinance were council members Christine Johnson, Rob Tidd and Matthew Hepner. Voting against were council members Shayne Magdoff, Harry Raab, Sasha Sleiman and John Sterk.
Voting for the at-all-times ban were council members Magdoff, Raab and Sleiman. Voting against were council members Hepner, Johnson, Tidd and Sterk.
The council was asked to consider separate fireworks bans as alternatives to each other in case language in one was more preferable to the other, said Assistant City Attorney Sean Lewis.
An ordinance giving the mayor authority to ban fireworks in certain conditions, like exceptionally dangerous wildfire season, provided she consults with a fire marshal, passed 6-1. Sterk was the lone dissenting vote.
Prior to council votes on any of the ordinances, Sterk cautioned that, if a ban was approved, the council would be “banning something that isn’t the problem.”
He explained that he felt small fireworks, like sparklers and fountains that are sold locally during small windows of the year, didn’t present a fire risk. The problem, he said, lies with aerial fireworks sold outside the area.
