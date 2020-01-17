PALISADES — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after, the Washington State Patrol says, he fought with a trooper.
The trooper stopped the man’s vehicle about 4 p.m. on Highway 28 near Moses Coulee and milepost 18, said John Bryant, a State Patrol spokesman.
Details were limited at 5 p.m. Friday, but Bryant said the trooper and the man began fighting along the highway. Troopers responded from Chelan and Grant counties.
When the first backup trooper arrived, the two were still fighting, Bryant said. The fight was stopped and the man was arrested.
The trooper and the arrested man sustained minor injuries, Bryant said.