PALISADES — When a trooper with the Washington State Patrol grappled with a motorist resisting arrest on Friday, a pair of passersby pulled over to help.
Trooper Brayson Hires pulled over a vehicle driven by Michael Dean Walker, 39, of Spokane about 4 p.m. on Highway 28 near Moses Coulee. Hires suspected Walker was driving under the influence.
Walker resisted arrest and the two began fighting alongside the highway, said Trooper John Bryant, State Patrol spokesman.
Two motorists stopped to assist Hires.
“It’s much appreciated,” Bryant said, adding that they wanted to make sure Hires was OK.
Another trooper arrived shortly after and helped arrest Walker. Officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Wenatchee Police responded to the scene, as well.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without an ignition interlock, third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree assault.
Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and attempted to flee the hospital about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He didn’t get very far, Bryant said.